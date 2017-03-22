Atlanta City Council releases updated website

A new Atlanta City Council website was released March 22, featuring an updated theme and features intended to increase government transparency and help citizens find city resources.

To increase transparency, city council members will be able to publish monthly financial reports to their page on the website. People who wanted access to this information previously had to complete an open records request and pay for costs associated with the request.

The new website allows users to locate their polling place and district, sign up for notifications from their council representative and view presentations made before city council committees, City Council President Ceasar Mitchell, who led the effort to update the website, said in a press release.

A new feature called MapATL allows users to see crime reports, find public libraries, track the Atlanta Streetcar, and view the locations of metal plates on streets and their scheduled removal date, among other resources.