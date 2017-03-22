Buckhead to host an expert painting event

Expert painters will practice their craft on the streets of Buckhead on April 4 as part of the Olmsted Plein Air Invitational, an annual open-air painting competition and exhibition.

Part of the event will take place in Anne O Art Gallery and Buckhead Art Gallery, but there will also be music and food along Buckhead Avenue from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The exhibition is hosted by a nonprofit and profits from the silent auction at this event will help fund their youth scholarship program. The Shops Buckhead Atlanta will be one of the hosts for the second year and it will the first year paintings can be purchased directly off the easel.

Tickets for the Buckhead event are $100, but there are also several free events throughout the invitational, which lasts from April 2 to 9 and is held in several parts of Atlanta.

The invitational will open with a free event in Piedmont Park. The artists will paint and art will be available for viewing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Throughout the day on April 6 artists will paint the cityscape around Decatur on McDonough Street. A “Best of Decatur” award will be presented and the public will be able to purchase the paintings.

Landscape painter Phil Sandusky will host a free lecture from 1 to 3 p.m. at Trinity Mercantile, which is located at 116 E. Trinity Place in Decatur. Sandusky will discuss his experience living in New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina and how he chronicled the damage to the city in paintings.

The public can also view paintings in Olmsted Linear Park from 7 a.m. to 4 a.m. on April 7 and 8. There will also be a painting sale and a competition in the park on April 9. The two-hour competition can be entered by painters of any skill level for $25.

Participants have the chance to win money or art supplies and the paintings from the competition will be for sale.

New this year is a petite art sale, which will be held in Olmsted Linear Park or, in the case of inclement weather, the Druid Hills Golf Club. The paintings will be painted on small canvases by the competing artists throughout the invitational.

There are a few more evening events that require a purchased ticket, including other lectures and opportunities to meet the artists and attend the award ceremony. More information about the invitation and ticket purchasing can be found at olmstedpleinair.com.