Deadline for DeKalb homestead applications is April 3

The deadline for DeKalb County residents to file for a homestead application is April 3 in order to be granted and applied to the 2017 annual property taxes, according to a press release from DeKalb Tax Commissioner Irvin Johnson.

Homestead applications are accepted year round, but applications submitted after April 3 will go toward 2018 property taxes, he said.

From the release:

DeKalb County residents who owned and resided in their property on Jan. 1, 2017 may qualify for a basic homestead exemption. The homestead exemption, which provides a significant tax savings to homeowners, must be applied for in person, by mail or via the internet because exemptions are not automatically granted. Neither mortgage nor any other companies can file applications for property owners. By law, exemptions are not available for rental or commercial property and there is never a fee to file. Please note, if an exemption is in place, there is no need to re-apply; the exemption remains in place as long as you own and occupy the property.

Besides a basis homestead exemption, there are also special exemptions for those 62 or older; disabled veterans and their widows or widowers; and also to spouses of peace officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty. Applicants for these exemptions must apply in person so that required documentation can be reviewed.

Senior or disability exemptions must present copies of the previous year’s federal and state income tax returns, all Social Security Form 1099s, proof of age and/or proof of 100 percent total and permanent disability. Disabled veterans should also be prepared to provide a letter of adjudication or other documentation regarding disability or widow(er) status. If disabled, disability must be 100 percent permanent and total.

For more information, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/taxcommissioner, call the Tax Commissioner’s office at 404-298-4000 or email proptax@dekalbcountyga.gov for assistance.

Tax Commissioner Office Locations:

Central: 4380 Memorial Drive, Suite 100, Decatur 30032 – across from the DeKalb County Jail

North: 1358 Dresden Drive, NE, Atlanta 30319 – 2 blocks east of Brookhaven Marta Station

South: 2801 Candler Road, Suite 66, Decatur 30034 – The Gallery @ South DeKalb Mall by Macy’s