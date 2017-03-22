DeJulio to run for Sandy Springs Council re-election

Sandy Springs City Councilmember Tibby DeJulio will run for re-election this fall, making the first campaign announcement for this fall’s municipal election.
DeJulio said High Point Civic Association members recently asked him whether he will run for re-election to the seat he has held since the city’s founding in 2005. “I told them, ‘Yes, I will,’” he said.
“I consider myself the keeper of the vision,” said DeJulio, referring to the city’s method of outsourced and privatized government services that he and the city’s first mayor, the late Eva Galambos, helped establish.
DeJulio represents District 5 in southeastern Sandy Springs. He also serves as mayor pro tem, meaning he is acting mayor when Mayor Rusty Paul is unavailable.
The only other councilmember to have announced political plans is Gabriel Sterling, who will not run for re-election and instead is considering a campaign for either state House District 51 or the Fulton County chairman seat.
Mayor Paul and Councilmembers Andy Bauman, Chris Burnett, Ken Dishman and John Paulson have said in recent weeks that they are still considering whether to stand for re-election. No one has announced a run to replace Sterling in District 4, either. His 2013 electoral opponent, Tochie Blad, said she is considering a run but is undecided.
The candidate qualifying period is not until August, with elections following in November.
Kevin Warren
March 22, 2017 at 6:15 pm
Rusty is using the Reporter as a polling place and seeding ground.
In an early first shot on transportation he spoke of Texas, created a quote attributable to Churchill that was wrapped in a biblical phrase, then we heard of his thoughts on the importance of transportation and it’s importance. He managed to wrap up religion for the conservatives and something slightly socialized all in one big waste of good pixels on a screen.
In his long history as a Republican, Leader of Georgia GOP, he was part of ensuring that we are in the situation we currently are with transportation. Now, this Reporter blog is where he is quickly trying to erase it all from our memory.
City Springs just got upgraded for outdoor water, electric and “Fair” capabilities so Bauman could be looking at how he can return to the scene with something better than his old Farmers Market in the previously existing parking lot.
It’s all just too exciting to bear.