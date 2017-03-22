DeJulio to run for Sandy Springs Council re-election

Sandy Springs City Councilmember Tibby DeJulio will run for re-election this fall, making the first campaign announcement for this fall’s municipal election.

DeJulio said High Point Civic Association members recently asked him whether he will run for re-election to the seat he has held since the city’s founding in 2005. “I told them, ‘Yes, I will,’” he said.

“I consider myself the keeper of the vision,” said DeJulio, referring to the city’s method of outsourced and privatized government services that he and the city’s first mayor, the late Eva Galambos, helped establish.

DeJulio represents District 5 in southeastern Sandy Springs. He also serves as mayor pro tem, meaning he is acting mayor when Mayor Rusty Paul is unavailable.

The only other councilmember to have announced political plans is Gabriel Sterling, who will not run for re-election and instead is considering a campaign for either state House District 51 or the Fulton County chairman seat.

Mayor Paul and Councilmembers Andy Bauman, Chris Burnett, Ken Dishman and John Paulson have said in recent weeks that they are still considering whether to stand for re-election. No one has announced a run to replace Sterling in District 4, either. His 2013 electoral opponent, Tochie Blad, said she is considering a run but is undecided.

The candidate qualifying period is not until August, with elections following in November.