GSU Perimeter College to host Japanese-American internment camp survivor

Georgia State University-Perimeter College’s Dunwoody campus will host March 30 a survivor of a Japanese-American internment camp during a program remembering the formation of the camps following the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

Sam Mihara, who as a child was sent to an internment camp with his family, will be speaking about his experience in a program titled “Memories of Heart Mountain” at the Dunwoody campus at the NC Building auditorium. Registration and a reception begins at 6 p.m. with the presentation at 7 p.m. and then a Q&A session at 8 p.m. The program is free and open to the public.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed an executive order on Feb. 19, 1942, that forcibly deported all Japanese-Americans living on the West Coast and moved them inland to internment camps. Mihara will share his story of how, when he was nine, he and his family were moved from their home in San Francisco to an internment camp in Heart Mountain, Wyoming and were imprisoned there for three years.

Today, Mihara works with Central American refugees and travels the world sharing his story of what happened to him 75 years ago.