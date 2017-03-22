Widgetized Section

Lane closures planned March 25 for Brookhaven’s Cherry Blossom Fest 5K run

The Brookhaven Police Department will be shutting down some lanes on Saturday, March 25, for a few hours for the annual Cherry Blossom Festival 5K run and 1K walk.

The partial lane closures on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. will be Ashford-Dunwoody Road, Harts Mill Road, Bubbling Creek Road and Donaldson Drive.

The Cherry Blossom Festival will be March 25-26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days at Blackburn Park.

The festival will include live entertainment, a pet parade, food trucks, arts and crafts market place, a children’s village and a classic car show.

Questions and comments can be emailed to info@brookcherryfest.org.

