Brookhaven Police officer helps elderly woman to dentist

A Brookhaven Police officer who has been on the job just two weeks was praised via social media for helping an elderly woman find a dentist to pull her painful tooth.

Officer Bell was called to a dentist’s office on Thursday, March 23, where he met Mary Anna, according to a post on the police deparment’s Facebook page. Mary Anna had a painful tooth she wanted pulled, but the dentist told the officer she was being difficult and he did not want to treat her.

So Bell called another dentist in Town Brookhaven and made an appointment for Mary Anna. She then followed him in her own car to Town Brookhaven and Bell walked her to the dentist there to get her tooth pulled.