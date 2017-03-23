Most charges dropped in Sandy Springs mansion-imprisonment case

A man accused of imprisoning eight women in a Sandy Springs mansion and forcing them to work as strippers saw most of the charges against him dropped at a March 23 court hearing.

Kenndric Roberts, 33, had multiple counts of human trafficking and several other charges against him dropped, according to Mike Maloof Jr., an attorney at the firm representing him. Roberts still faces two charges of false imprisonment and one charge of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, Maloof said, and likely will be released soon on an $80,000 bond.

Roberts was arrested by the police and the FBI on March 7 after a woman made a 911 call from 100 Strauss Lane, a rented mansion at the Nesbitt Ferry Road intersection in northern Sandy Springs, saying she was being held against her will. Authorities accuse Roberts of forcing several women to live there and give him the money they made at such strip clubs as Brookhaven’s Pink Pony.

Maloof said that Roberts contends he was running a business and the women were voluntary workers.

“Evidence was shown in court that this was a business and contracts were signed by the women and everyone was free to go at any time,” Maloof said. “There was more to it than, I think, what has been reported in the media.”

It is possible that, if the case goes to a grand jury, Roberts could be indicted for human trafficking or other charges, Maloof said. But a Fulton County Superior Court judge found insufficient evidence to charge him with that crime at this time, Maloof said.