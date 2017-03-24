Man again faces human trafficking charges in Sandy Springs case

The man accused of imprisoning eight women inside a Sandy Springs mansion and forcing them to work as strippers is again facing human trafficking charges, a day after they were dropped.

Kenndric Roberts, 33, was indicted March 24 by a Fulton County grand jury on the trafficking and other charges, according to an ajc.com report. He had previously been held on warrants, most of which were dismissed by a judge for lack of probable cause, prior to the grand jury indictments.

Roberts was arrested by the police and the FBI on March 7 after a woman made a 911 call from 100 Strauss Lane, a rented mansion at the Nesbitt Ferry Road intersection in northern Sandy Springs, saying she was being held against her will. Authorities accuse Roberts of forcing several women to live there and give him the money they made at such strip clubs as Brookhaven’s Pink Pony.

Mike Maloof Jr., an attorney at the firm representing Roberts, said he contends he was running a business and the women were voluntary contract workers.