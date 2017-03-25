Brookhaven Police blotter, March 5-12

From Brookhaven Police reports dated March 5 through March 12. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.
Possession and DUI
3300 block of Clairmont Road — On March 7, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication.
1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On March 8, a DUI was issued.
3200 block of Buford Highway — On March 8, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
4700 block of Peachtree Road — On March 9, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
1300 block of N Druid Hills Road — On March 9, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence.
1300 block of N Druid Hills Road — On March 9, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
3700 block of Buford Highway — On March 11, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Buford Highway/ Dering Circle — On March 11, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
3700 block of Buford Highway — On March 11, a man was arrested and accused of heroin possession.
2900 block of Redding Road — On March 12, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Theft and burglary
3300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 5, there was a theft.
1900 block of Roxboro Road — On March 6, a theft by conversion occurred.
3400 block of Buford Highway — On March 6, in the evening, parts were removed from a car.
3400 block of Buford Highway — On March 6, items were stolen from a car.
2200 block of Lake Boulevard — On March 8, two burglaries were reported.
2400 block of Briarcliff Road — On March 8, in the morning, items were stolen from a vehicle.
100 block of Perimeter Summit Boulevard — On March 8, a theft occurred.
1400 block of Briarwood Road — On March 9, a burglary occurred at a residence.
3400 block of Buford Highway — On March 9, a burglary occurred at a residence. Entry was not forced.
1000 block of Barone Avenue — On March 9, a burglary occurred at a residence. Entry was not forced.
Arrests
3300 block of Buford Highway — On March 5, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of public indecency.
3300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 5, in the early morning, a man as arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.
1000 block of Warrenhall Lane — On March 5, a man was arrested and accused of obstruction and interference.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On March 6, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.
1300 block of Briarwood Road — On March 6, a man was arrested and accused of battery and family violence.
2700 block of Buford Highway — On March 7, a man was arrested and accused of reckless driving.
1500 block of Nancy Creek Drive — On March 8, a man was arrested and accused of damaging or removing vegetation from a park.
1800 Northeast Expressway — On March 8, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On March 9, a man was arrested and accused of obstruction and interference.
1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On March 9, at night, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.
10 Perimeter Summit Boulevard — On March 9, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.
4000 block of Oak Forest Drive — On March 11, a man was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On March 11, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a material affixed to her windshield that created an obstruction.
2400 block of Briarcliff Road — On March 11, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication.
2700 block of Briarcliff Road — On March 11, a woman was arrested and accused of public intoxication.
Incidents
1100 block of Oakbrook Way — On March 5, in the evening, a fraud incident was reported.
1800 block of Bragg Street — On March 7, a case of financial identity fraud was reported.
100 block of Executive Park West Drive — On March 8, a criminal trespass incident occurred.
1800 block of Tobey Road — On March 9, animal complaints were lodged.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On March 9, at night, a simple assault occurred.
100 block of Perimeter Summit Boulevard — On March 9, at night, a simple assault occurred.