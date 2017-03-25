Brookhaven Police blotter, March 5-12

From Brookhaven Police reports dated March 5 through March 12. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Possession and DUI

3300 block of Clairmont Road — On March 7, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication.

1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On March 8, a DUI was issued.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On March 8, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

4700 block of Peachtree Road — On March 9, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

1300 block of N Druid Hills Road — On March 9, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence.

1300 block of N Druid Hills Road — On March 9, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On March 11, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Buford Highway/ Dering Circle — On March 11, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On March 11, a man was arrested and accused of heroin possession.

2900 block of Redding Road — On March 12, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Theft and burglary

3300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 5, there was a theft.

1900 block of Roxboro Road — On March 6, a theft by conversion occurred.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On March 6, in the evening, parts were removed from a car.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On March 6, items were stolen from a car.

2200 block of Lake Boulevard — On March 8, two burglaries were reported.

2400 block of Briarcliff Road — On March 8, in the morning, items were stolen from a vehicle.

100 block of Perimeter Summit Boulevard — On March 8, a theft occurred.

1400 block of Briarwood Road — On March 9, a burglary occurred at a residence.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On March 9, a burglary occurred at a residence. Entry was not forced.

1000 block of Barone Avenue — On March 9, a burglary occurred at a residence. Entry was not forced.

Arrests

3300 block of Buford Highway — On March 5, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of public indecency.

3300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 5, in the early morning, a man as arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

1000 block of Warrenhall Lane — On March 5, a man was arrested and accused of obstruction and interference.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On March 6, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

1300 block of Briarwood Road — On March 6, a man was arrested and accused of battery and family violence.

2700 block of Buford Highway — On March 7, a man was arrested and accused of reckless driving.

1500 block of Nancy Creek Drive — On March 8, a man was arrested and accused of damaging or removing vegetation from a park.

1800 Northeast Expressway — On March 8, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On March 9, a man was arrested and accused of obstruction and interference.

1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On March 9, at night, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

10 Perimeter Summit Boulevard — On March 9, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

4000 block of Oak Forest Drive — On March 11, a man was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On March 11, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a material affixed to her windshield that created an obstruction.

2400 block of Briarcliff Road — On March 11, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication.

2700 block of Briarcliff Road — On March 11, a woman was arrested and accused of public intoxication.

Incidents

1100 block of Oakbrook Way — On March 5, in the evening, a fraud incident was reported.

1800 block of Bragg Street — On March 7, a case of financial identity fraud was reported.

100 block of Executive Park West Drive — On March 8, a criminal trespass incident occurred.

1800 block of Tobey Road — On March 9, animal complaints were lodged.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On March 9, at night, a simple assault occurred.

100 block of Perimeter Summit Boulevard — On March 9, at night, a simple assault occurred.