Buckhead police blotter, March 1-7

The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead between March 1 and March 7, was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.
Rape
4300 block of Glengary Drive — March 6
Residential burglary
1100 block of Lavista Road — March 1
900 block of Lindridge Drive — March 1
500 block of Northside Circle — March 1
300 block of Pharr Road — March 5
1700 block of Ridgeway Avenue — March 5
900 block of Collier Road — March 6 (x2)
1800 block of Emery Street — March 7
Commercial burglary
3405 Lenox Road — March 3
3151 Maple Drive — March 6
1510 Piedmont Avenue — March 7
Larceny
Between March 1 and March 7, there were 27 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 19 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.
Auto theft
There were seven reported incidents of auto theft between March 1 and March 7.