Buckhead police blotter, March 1-7

The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead between March 1 and March 7, was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.

Rape

4300 block of Glengary Drive — March 6

Residential burglary

1100 block of Lavista Road — March 1

900 block of Lindridge Drive — March 1

500 block of Northside Circle — March 1

300 block of Pharr Road — March 5

1700 block of Ridgeway Avenue — March 5

900 block of Collier Road — March 6 (x2)

1800 block of Emery Street — March 7

Commercial burglary

3405 Lenox Road — March 3

3151 Maple Drive — March 6

1510 Piedmont Avenue — March 7

Larceny

Between March 1 and March 7, there were 27 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 19 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.

Auto theft

There were seven reported incidents of auto theft between March 1 and March 7.