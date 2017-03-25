Dunwoody Police blotter, March 3-12

The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

5200 block of Brooke Ridge Drive — On March 3, a man reported that his car had been broken into.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 3, a man was arrested and accused of trying to steal underwear from a department store. He also had an outstanding warrant.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 3, a department store reported that an employee refunded money for merchandise to his store credit card and did not return the merchandise. He was arrested.

200 block of Perimeter Center Parkway — On March 5, someone stole a Rolex from a hotel room.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 5, someone tried to steal a pair of Versace sunglasses from a sunglass shop.

100 block of Dunwoody Park — On March 6, a man reported that $3,000 in cash and check s were stolen from a counseling center.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 6, a man was arrested and accused of trying to steal two packs each of Heinken and Corona Extra from a discount department store.

4900 block of Heatherdale Lane — On March 6, in the evening, a drill set, a hammer drill, table saw and framing gun were stolen from a home.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 6, a pair of headphones were stolen from a discount department store.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 6, the side window to a woman’s Mercedes was smashed. A credit card was stolen.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 6, a woman reported the theft of $8,500 in cash, a checkbook, and a portfolio from her car. The car window had been smashed.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On March 7, employees of a discount department store reported the theft of 11 Crest White Strips.

5000 block of Hidden Branches Circle — On March 7, a woman reported the theft of $200 from her home.

1200 block of Ashford Crossing — On March 7, a laptop was stolen from a parked car.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 7, a man was accused of stealing undershirts from a department store.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 7, in the afternoon, two men were arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4600 block of Peachtree Place Parkway — On March 8, in the morning, a man reported the theft of his Chevy Tahoe some time during the night.

4600 block of Peachtree Place Parkway — On March 9, a man reported the theft of his Chevrolet Silverado, last known to be secure in the early morning of March 8.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 10, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

Assault

6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On March 5, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault and battery with a gun.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On March 5, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of simple assault, criminal trespass and larceny. During a dispute, she damaged the apartment door and stole a laptop, cellphone and house keys.

2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On March 11, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault.

Arrests

2600 block of Peeler Road — On March 3, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.

I-285/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 4, an officer observed a car parked the wrong way on the I-285 entrance ramp. Two people were asleep in the car. The officer smelled alcohol on the driver’s breath. The officer arrested the driver and accused him of driving under the influence.

I-285/ Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 5, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended or revoked license during a traffic stop.

5500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On March 6, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with an expired tag.

I-285/ Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 6, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license and failing to signal a lane change.

I-285/ Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 6, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of soliciting along the highway.

I-285/ Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On March 6, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license and failing to obey traffic devices.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 7, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession during a traffic stop. She was also accused of driving without insurance and on a suspended registration.

I-285 / Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On March 7, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a license.

I-285 WB/ Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On March 7, in the early afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving while unlicensed and of failing to obey traffic devices.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 7, a woman was arrested and accused of misdemeanor marijuana possession.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 8, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license and failure to obey traffic control devices.

6600 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On March 8, two young men were arrested and accused of marijuana possession during a noise complaint call.