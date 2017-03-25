Sandy Springs Police blotter, Feb. 25-March 8

The following information was provided by Capt. Steve Rose of the Sandy Springs Police Department.

Robbery

100 block of Calibre Springs Way — On March 1, a 19-year-old man reported that just before midnight, he was approached from behind, struck on the head and knocked to the ground. The suspect took his wallet, containing $80, and ran.

215 Northwood Drive — On March 8, cops were dispatched to a store on Northwood Drive shortly after midnight. The two employees said a man rushed into the store and pulled a gun on them. He directed one employee to the restroom and the other behind the counter. He demanded all the money in the register and put it in a black plastic bag. He then ordered the employee from behind the counter to the restroom and then fled. No one was injured.

5645 Roswell Road — On March 8, a 38-year-old man said that he was outside a gas station just after 11 p.m. when he was approached and robbed by a man who took the victim’s iPhone. The suspect got into a late model Honda minivan occupied by two other men. The van drove north on Roswell Road.

Burglary

900 block of Woodcliff Drive — On Feb. 27, a resident called police saying that he saw someone inside his home, via camera images on his phone. Officers arrived at the scene while the resident continued to say the man was in the home. The suspect was dressed in a white hoodie and had a white plastic garbage bag. No one was found. The officers discovered the camera had a 15- minute delay. The resident said he thinks the suspect is someone his son knows and has done this before. The suspect was not located.

8100 block of Colquitt Road — On March 3, sometime between 7:30 p.m. and 11:45 p.m., someone entered the victim’s apartment and took two rifles, a cellphone, and a computer. The burglar missed an envelope that contained $1,000 cash. Entry was made by forcing open the front door.

300 block of Johnson Ferry Road— On March 3, a resident said she left her home around 10 a.m. and returned two hours later to discover someone had entered via a back door that had been forced open. The home was ransacked and several items taken, including a 9mm pistol, camera equipment and a laptop. The report indicated good fingerprints were lifted.

Theft

250 Northridge Road — On March 1, three backpacks, belonging to employees, were stolen from the back room of a restaurant. The back door was ajar. An employee noted that a black BMW sped from the location right about that time just prior to discovery, being just after 3 am. The stolen items included $785 cash, ID, wallet and clothing.

6189 Roswell Road — On March 1, a car rental company reported a car that was rented on Feb. 10 was never returned.

7505 Roswell Road — On March 1, the manager of an oil change business said a co-worker stole the cash register cash totaling $240. The complainant said he saw the suspect make change for a customer and the cash was in place. All other transactions from that point were by credit card. Just before closing, the witness was busy on an oil change and gave his pass code for the register to the suspect to work the reception area. The suspect was soon gone, having not clocked out, and apparently vamoosed with the cash. The witness tried to call him but was blocked.

700 block of Hammond Drive — On March 4, a 24-year-old woman said she took a taxi from her job on Buford Highway to her home on Hammond Drive. She made one stop at a convenience store, then home, where she noticed that $750 cash was missing from her wallet. She confronted the taxi driver who became angry and sped off without payment for the ride.

4000 block of Harris Trail — On March 4, a patrol officer spotted a pile of mail on the corner of Harris Trail and West Garmon Road. Some of the mail, including packages and letters, were opened. The addresses included North Harris Ridge, North and East Chambord Drive, and Finch Forest Trail. He located the items around 9 a.m., indicating the thefts took place overnight or the previous day.

3800 block Teesdale Court —March 5. This started with parents out of town. The 21-year old complainant said she invited five friends over. Another person, not invited, showed up and was allowed to come in. The complainant later noticed he was gone and assumed he called Uber. The following day she discovered her car was gone, keys missing from the hook. She called the suspect’s brother who said the suspect had been in an accident in Atlanta and was hospitalized briefly before being arrested. Her car had been impounded. She told the officer her wallet had been left in the car and unauthorized charges were made on her cards at two gas stations in Atlanta.

4900 block of Northland Drive — On March 6, a contractor reported roofing materials had been stolen sometime over the weekend. The value of the theft was just over $7,000.

6200 block of Peachtree-Dunwoody Road — On March 7, a 54-year-old woman said she left her wallet and phone holder on her lunch tray at the company cafeteria. She canceled her phone and cards and was informed that the phone had been sold to someone for $180. The buyer called the victim’s home phone that was on a sticker on her cellphone, complaining that the phone didn’t work. She told him the phone was hers and stolen. He hung up. The caller ID captured the number.

7300 block of Roswell Road — On March 7, the complainant said a truck was stolen from his business. The lock box had been pried and the keys taken. Another car was listed stolen after the renter failed to return a 2017 Dodge Caravan to Budget Rental.

100 block of Spring Creek Lane — On March 8, a 2017 Toyota Camry rental car was reported stolen.

1000 block of Hammond Drive — On March 8, while checking the parking lot at an extended stay hotel, officers spotted a car with a stolen license plate. The car was not occupied. It was impounded and the tag removed as evidence.

Thefts from vehicles

Between Feb. 25 and Feb. 28, there were two thefts from vehicles. Between March 3, and March 8, there were 11 thefts from vehicles.

Assault

5000 block of Spring Creek Lane — On March 7, a 21-year-old reported she was assaulted by her roommate after an argument over the roommate getting a job and helping with the rent. According to the report, slapping ensued. One person was arrested.

5000 block of Long Grove Drive — On March 8, a 25-year-old woman reported that she engaged in an argument with her girlfriend at the couple’s residence. During that time, the suspect pulled a pocketknife and stabbed the victim in the lower abdomen as the victim retreated to another room. The suspect was still at the location and arrested on assault charges associated with the Georgia Domestic Violence Act. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Fraud

A 54-year-old woman said a caller represented herself as an IRS agent and said the woman owed $2,600 in order for warrants to be cancelled. She did so by purchasing iTunes cards to pay. She did so before learning that the call was fraudulent.

A 28-year-old woman said someone opened a Comcast account in her name. She tried to open a new account when she learned that someone in the Richmond Hill, Ga., area had already done so in her name.

A 57-year-old man was contacted by as credit monitoring company and told someone had attempted to open a bank credit card account in his name. The account was declined.

A 34-year-old woman said she was contacted by “Dhana” on her Instagram account and told that if she sent $1,000, “Dhana” would flip it and return the funds with interest. The woman went to a pharmacy at 7530 Roswell Road and obtained two Western Union checks for $250 each, then returned on the following day, obtaining two more for the same amount.

And……………what do you think happened?

A woman reported that she suspects her 76-year-old mother’s boyfriend of committing fraud by taking advantage of her mom’s accounts, forging real estate documents and other legal documents, while not allowing family and friends to have contact with her. She believes the checks written were in the amount of $8,000.

5500 Interstate North Parkway — On Feb. 28, a company representative reported that someone within the company used a company credit card in the complainant’s name to purchase an Apple iMac, 27-inch computer, totaling $2,299 plus $160 shipping.

5920 Roswell Road — On March 1, an employee of a home decor store said a former employee fraudulently used another employee’s ID number to authorize a return on an item, crediting the return to her credit card. The store’s loss was $855.

6343 Roswell Road— On March 4, cops were called to a bank branch regarding an attempt to cash a fraudulent check. They learned that a man wearing an orange vest and hardhat attempted to cash a check for $871, but the account had been previously flagged for fraudulent activity. The suspect was intoxicated but cooperative, telling the officers that he was cashing a check for a friend. The person who the account belongs to confirmed that the suspect was not authorized to cash a check. He was arrested.

This is a common practice among fraud perps. In the past, they would locate a homeless man from the shelter on Pine Street in Atlanta, or some other location, provide a vest and hardhat, and send them in the bank on Friday to cash a payroll check.

5500 block of Roswell Road — On March 6, a 50-year-old man said he was contacted by employees of a discount department store and told someone activated his credit card and purchased an Apple Watch for just over $400 and a $90 gift card. He was then contacted by a different department store and told someone was using his card to purchase $4,654 in diamonds. The suspects tried to open a credit card in his name, but were not successful.

2090 Dunwoody Club Drive — On March 6, someone used the victim’s credit card at a grocery store for just over $1,000.

A 36-year-old woman on Summer Crossing Drive said she was contacted by a creditor wanting payment on an overdue account. She then checked her credit history, finding several fraudulent accounts on it.

5000 block of Glenridge Drive — On March 7, a woman reported that someone fraudulently set up an OKCupid account in her name and phone number that resulted in several inquiries and nude photos being sent to her by creepy dudes.

6700 Powers Ferry Road — On March 8, employees at a restaurant reported that a customer purchased $145 in takeout and added a $20 tip, on a fraudulent credit card. The suspect was previously flagged at the Alpharetta store and Alpharetta police had an open case on him. They said the man usually ordered lobster tail.

Arrests

Cimarron Parkway — On Feb. 25, a woman told police she was at home doing her friend’s makeup. Her ex-boyfriend was also there and asked her to go to the movies. She declined. He got mad, pushed her, then pulled out her braids, so in retaliation, she pulled out some dreadlocks. He then left and she did some spring cleaning by throwing his clothes into a nearby creek. The witness said the ex-boyfriend “just spazzed out.” A Family Violence Simple Battery warrant was issued for the ex and the other party was cited for littering the creek.

571 Northridge Road — On Feb. 25, about 10:30a.m., cops met with a woman who said a man was sleeping in the laundry room and had been using that room for several weeks. They located the man, a frequent flyer with SSPD, and found a crack pipe and a 40-ounce bottle of beer. The suspect told cops he had been arrested once, the computer showed him arrested by us 18 times, accused of burglary, drugs, and several counts of shoplifting. He was cited and released to a friend because he had a deep cut on his forehead; something he said was the result of being robbed on Bankhead Highway.

Spalding Drive / Pitts Road — On Feb. 26, about 11:30p.m., an officer stopped a car with no taillights. The driver’s license was in suspension from Alabama. During a search, 24 Hydrocodone pills were found in his sock. He said he was prescribed the drug after he was shot in Alabama. They were in his sock, no bottle. He was arrested.

5570 Roswell Road — On Feb. 27, security officers at a discount department store, said they saw two men shoplifting condoms and placing them in their backpacks. One of the men had a small amount of marijuana on him as well. They were after they were issued criminal trespass warnings not to come back and were kicked out of the store.

6851 Roswell Road — On March 4, about 3:30 a.m., officers were called to a complaint of a man yelling, screaming, and pounding his hands on cars in the parking lot. It was apparent he was intoxicated and disoriented—and belligerent to boot. He kept calling the cops Javier and Ernie. He was arrested.

1000 Johnson Ferry Road — On March 4, an officer, while working part-time at Northside Hospital’s emergency room, came into contact with a man brought in by ambulance following an accident in DeKalb County. As the man left the ambulance, the officer observed a laceration on his head and blood on his shirt. An EMT was attempting to give the man a citation DeKalb police had written after his DUI wreck. The man refused and said he was refusing treatment. Because of his condition, he needed to be medically examined and cleared before release. As the hospital employees attempted to get him inside for treatment, he began using profanity. At that point, the officer had seen enough and told the man he was under arrest for disorderly conduct. He was later medically cleared and sent to jail.

Natchez Trace — On March 5, cops were called to a parking lot looking for a man who was running through the lot setting off car alarms. They found him in the back seat of a car pretending to sleep. He said he was waiting for a friend. Upon checking him out, they found that his story was false and he was wanted in Cherokee County for possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested.

5570 Roswell Road — On March 5, security officers at a discount department store spotted a man they said was stealing a cellphone case and concealing it on himself, in order to abscond without payment. He was caught and placed in the incarceration place where we put people who steal. The value of the theft was $40.

8800 Roswell Road — On March 6, a woman, involved in a car accident, was found to be wanted in Bartow County on a fraud warrant. She was arrested and transferred to Bartow County.

1155 Mt. Vernon Hwy — On March 3, officers were called to a shopping center about 11 p.m. after a witness saw several young men who were wearing masks and looking into cars. Shortly before, the same lookout was posted from Crestline Parkway. An officer spotted a van slowly backing from the area described in the lookout.

The van was observed slowly driving through the parking lot and appeared to have several occupants. The van was stopped and the officer saw items consisting of a screwdriver and mask, all amongst the smell of marijuana. Officers found two weapons, one reported stolen, stashed into a seat and another along the door storage pocket. Of the six suspects in the van, several were juveniles. Charges range from possessing stolen property to marijuana possession, loitering and prowling. The subsequent investigation will be directed to the earlier call on Crestline Parkway given that the lookout on that call was identical.

1100 Hammond Drive — On March 7, employees of a pharmacy detained a man they said stole three bottles of beer and downed them in the bathroom. He was arrested.

1100 Johnson Ferry Road — On March 7, a 48-year-old man reported that he was assaulted by a woman who attempted to access a restricted area inside a medical office. He sustained a cut on the lip. He restrained the suspect until help arrived. She was arrested.

100 block of Strauss Lane — On March 7, a 33-year-old man was arrested following a complaint to police that a woman was being forced to work for him at the home. The case is under a more detailed investigation by SSPD and the FBI.

Other things

6000 block of Peachtree-Dunwoody Road — On March 6, the complainant told police that she works for an adoption, pregnancy counseling and foster care nonprofit as a counselor. She told the officer that she has received threatening voicemails from a woman who gave birth in November. The woman was required to serve jail time in Union City and her child was given to the nonprofit for temporary custody. Following the incarceration, the woman was moved a medical center in Snellville, Ga., where she left voicemails saying that if the host family wished to keep the child, they would pay the suspect $10,000. She also said would kill everyone at the nonprofit. The suspect has past arrests for threats.