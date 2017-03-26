Dunwoody council to consider Perimeter Center zoning at March 27 meeting

The Dunwoody City Council is slated to discuss at its Monday, March 27, meeting an ordinance to consider various zoning criteria in the Perimeter Center to include limiting story height to buildings in the dense, commercial area to 20 stories or up to 36 stories with a special land use permit.

The proposed changes include limiting parking in Perimeter Center-zoned districts as well. Requirements for bicycle parking spaces are also included. Discussions for zoning in Perimeter Center has been ongoing for more than a year.

The draft plan that has been presented and discussed by the council in the past divides the Perimeter Center into four districts:

PC-1 District — This is the central core of Perimeter Center, including the area directly surrounding the Dunwoody MARTA station, and allows for the highest intensity of buildings, a high level of employment uses and active ground story uses and design that support pedestrian mobility. This is where the 20-story limit/36 story height with SLUP would be implemented. For all developments 3 acres or larger, there would be a requirement to have open space, such as a plaza or a park, within 1/8 of a mile of the main entrance.

PC-2 District — This district is made up primarily of employment uses, residential buildings and limited shopfront retail and services.

PC-3 District — This area is a smaller scale and less intensive commercial district that permits shopfront buildings and office buildings.

PC-4 District — This area is made up primarily of residential uses at a scale that provides a transition between the intensity of the Perimeter Center and the surrounding single-family residential neighborhoods.

The meeting is at City Hall and begins at 6 p.m.