Annual survey on Atlanta residents’ satisfaction is now live

The city of Atlanta’s annual Resident Satisfaction survey is now live and will close April 10.

The survey asks mostly questions about safety, development and infrastructure and takes about 10 minutes to complete.

Results are confidential and will be used during budget decision making to decide what investment and changes should be made to transportation infrastructure, economic development, government efficiency, public safety and youth development, according to a press release.

Only residents of Atlanta are eligible to participate in the survey.