Brookhaven to hold another public viewing of Ashford-Dunwoody Corridor Study

The Brookhaven City Council and the public will get to view again proposed short-term and long-term recommendations to Ashford-Dunwoody Road between I-285 and Peachtree Road at its March 28 City Council meeting at 7 p.m. Free childcare will be available at City Hall.

Council members and engineers with Gresham, Smith and Partners have stressed to residents that the recommendations in the draft study are part of a vision and that any specific projects, such as changes at intersections, will only occur after the city can secure funding and with more public vetting.

A change expected to occur by the end of this year and not part of the city’s Ashford-Dunwoody Corridor Study is a concrete median installed at the intersection of Donaldson Drive and Johnson Ferry Road. The median will only allow people driving on Donaldson Drive toward Johnson Ferry Road to turn right onto Johnson Ferry Road toward I-285.

Public Works Director Richard Meehan said the installation of the concrete median was mandated years ago before Brookhaven became a city as part of the Brookleigh development, a 56-acre master-planned community owned by the Housing Authority of DeKalb County.

Long-term recommendations for the corridor includes adding new roads behind the Kroger and Publix at the unusual X intersection of Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Johnson Ferry Road.

The vision for the overall Ashford-Dunwoody Road corridor study is adding sidewalks and multiuse paths, as well as grassy medians in some spots.

To view the entire study, click here.