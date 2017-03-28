Pipeline work to close Sandy Springs’ High Point Road next week

Part of High Point Road in Sandy Springs will be closed next week for maintenance work on a fuel pipeline, according to the city.

Colonial Pipeline’s street closure, between Forest Valley Road and High Brook Drive, will last up to five days, according to the city’s announcement, which did not specify a start time. Traffic will be detoured onto Roswell Road.

The pipeline company did not have immediate comment on the reason for the work or what fuels the pipeline carries.

Colonial last year repaired a pipeline on Brandon Mill Road in Sandy Springs that carries a variety of fuels, including jet fuel and home heating oil.