Take a hike Friday night at Dunwoody Nature Center

The Dunwoody Nature Center is hosting its Friday Night Hike on March 31, and the public is invited.

Sponsored by the city of Dunwoody Parks and Recreation Department, the hikes are free and open to the public. Participants are asked to gather by the old fireplace in the meadow at 8 p.m. for a leisurely, family-oriented hike that follows the trails around the wetlands and back forests of Dunwoody Park.

Hikers are also asked to bring a flashlight as Nature Center educators guide groups through the hike, offering a chance to hear the nighttime sounds of owls, bats, and other nocturnal creatures as well as the gentle flow of Wildcat Creek.

Free hot chocolate will be available at the fireplace before and after the hike.

Strollers are not recommended along the mulched trails.

For more information go to ‘Friday Night Hikes’ Event on the Dunwoody Nature Center event calendar.