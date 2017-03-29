6th Congressional District early voting to be available April 10-14 at Dunwoody Library

The DeKalb Board of Registration and Elections has approved a satellite early voting location for the 6th Congressional District special election at the Dunwoody Library for Monday, April 10, through Friday, April 14, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a press release.

The Dunwoody Library is located at 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road.

Advance voting also is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 14, at the DeKalb Board of Registration and Elections’ main office at 4380 Memorial Drive, Suite 300, Decatur. Saturday voting will be available at this location April 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eighteen candidates are competing in the April 18 special election to replace U.S. Rep. Tom Price.

Read our Voters Guide to find out more information on nine of the candidates by clicking here. Be sure to read our Friday, March 31 issue, online and in print, to read about more candidates.

For more information, visit www.dekalbvotes.com.