Brookhaven hosting meeting about Woodrow Way sidewalks

Brookhaven’s Public Works Department will host an informational meeting to present concept plans for Phase 2 of the Woodrow Way Sidewalk Project on Thursday, March 30, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Lynwood Park Recreation Center, 3360 Osborne Road.

The purpose and intent of the informational meeting is to solicit feedback on the final concept design and layout of the project, according to a press release.

Phase 2 of the project constructs sidewalk along Woodrow Way from Inman Drive to Windsor Parkway. Phase 1 of the project constructs sidewalks on the north side of Woodrow Way from Breton Circle to Inman Drive and should be under construction beginning in April.