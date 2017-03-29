Buckhead Coalition President Sam Massell presented with bust

A Sandy Springs attorney commissioned a bust of Sam Massell to thank him for the work he has done as president of the Buckhead Coalition.

William C. Head, a prominent DUI lawyer, commissioned a local artist to create a bust of Massell “as a goodwill gesture to compliment Sam Massell for his civic service leading the Buckhead Coalition,” according to a press release. The bust, made by Peachtree Corners artist Ben Allgood, was presented at the organization’s March 29 meeting.

Massell has been the president of the civic organization since its founding 29 years ago.

The Buckhead Coalition is a nonprofit civic association made up of 100 business leaders.