Former Dunwoody physician sentenced for operating ‘pill mill’

Nisar A. Piracha, the former primary physician and owner of Piracha Wellness Clinic in Dunwoody, has been sentenced to seven years and three months in federal prison for conspiring to distribute oxycodone, methadone and alprazolam, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Piracha’s clinic in Dunwoody Park was raided by Drug Enforcement Agents in 2013 and he was charged with illegal prescribing the narcotics, according to a story in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
“The defendant ignored the basic standards of his profession and preyed upon individuals addicted to prescription drugs in return for a steady cash flow,” said U. S. Attorney John Horn in the press release. “With every illegal prescription, the defendant not only abused the trust that society places in physicians, but also fed the cycle of prescription drug abuse and addiction that is devastating our communities.”