Voters Guide: Bob Wiskind

Bob Wiskind

wiskindforstatesenate.com

Occupation: Physician-Pediatrician

Previous experience holding elected offices: None.

Other community service experience: President, Georgia Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, 2012-2014; Chair, Board of Directors, The Children’s Care Network, 2014-Present.

Why should the voters choose you for this position?

As a leader of pediatric organizations, I have spent considerable time advocating with legislators and state agencies on behalf of children’s health issues across the state. I have seen first-hand how state government works and the impact that a knowledgeable and motivated individual can make. As state senator, I will be a voice of experience and common sense on critical issues, including healthcare, transportation, education and taxes.

What is the biggest issue facing the district and how will you address it?

Healthcare is the biggest issue facing our district, our state and our nation. While individuals with money and good insurance receive the best healthcare in the world, far too many of Georgia’s families and children receive substandard care. The first step in Georgia is to expand Medicaid to reduce or eliminate the uninsured. There must be continued efforts at every level of government to promote cost-effective care, particularly preventative care, while insuring that everyone has access to care.

Would you support local or state funding for mass transit expansion in Sandy Springs and North Fulton, as proposed by some city and county leaders?

Absolutely! I have lived in Atlanta for over 30 years and watched the metro area expand and the population explode without any organized efforts to address transportation. The result has been more cars on more roads, more congestion and more frustration. Decades ago, our state and local leaders failed to have the vision to anticipate the transportation needs of the early 21st century. We must have that vision now or in the coming years metro Atlanta will cease being a thriving area were people want to live and work.

What is your position on the potential legalizing of casino gambling in Georgia?

The decision to legalize gambling in Georgia should be made on a careful analysis of the economic and social impact that casinos will make in our state. The casinos in North Carolina derive a significant portion of their business from residents of Atlanta and north Georgia; Georgia might be better off if those entertainment dollars stayed in the state. Along with an impact analysis, we must ensure that the HOPE scholarship isn’t adversely affected. Perhaps a guaranteed percentage of gambling tax could go to maintaining, if not expanding, the HOPE scholarship.