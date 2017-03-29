Voters Guide: Bruce LeVell

Bruce LeVell

levellforcongress.com

Occupation: Businessman

Previous experience holding elected offices: Former chairman of the Gwinnett County Republican Party

Other community service experience: Bruce was tapped to serve as the Executive Director of President Donald Trump’s National Diversity Coalition during the 2016 campaign. He was honored to be a Trump Campaign Top Media Surrogate for national news and a National Delegate for Trump at the 2016 Republican National Convention.

Why should the voters choose you for this position?

I am the only candidate who has been loyal to President Trump since Day One. I am the only candidate who has not and will not take PAC or special interest money. To the homeowners, small business owners and voters of the Georgia 6th Congressional District, I say this: I am the only candidate who is for the people and by the people – I will not accept any special interest or PAC money.

What is the biggest issue facing the district and how will you address it?

Traffic. Infrastructure. Our traffic is strangling our growth. Our bridges are falling apart. Our roads have potholes the size of manhole covers. We’re barely keeping up–in many places we’re falling behind. This isn’t just an economic issue; this is a quality of life issue. Tom Price was known in Congress as the Healthcare Congressman. I want to be known in Congress as the Infrastructure Congressman. We are about to have the biggest infrastructure program since Eisenhower. I have relationships with the entire Administration and will ensure that the Georgia 6th District receives the infrastructure it needs.

Tom Price, the former 6th District congressman, was a strong critic of the Affordable Care Act and is now in the Trump administration working to replace it. What is your position on the ACA and will you work with or against Price to replace it?

We must repeal and replace the disaster that is Obamacare. The AHCA is a good starting point that will give the president room to negotiate a great deal for the American people. I stand by President Trump 100 percent in healthcare.