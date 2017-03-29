Voters Guide: Christine Triebsch

Christine Triebsch

Occupation: Attorney and small business owner

Previous experience holding elected offices: None.

Other community service experience: I have been very active in my church and my children’s schools.

Why should the voters choose you for this position?

I am a family law attorney married to a Cobb County educator. I have two children in Cobb County schools. I am not a career politician, but I do have 20 years of experience working within the legal system to help children and families in our community. I decided to run because we need balanced representation at the local and state level and elected officials who know how to find common ground to make progress. My perspective and legal training will help me be a strong advocate for the people of District 32.

What is the biggest issue facing the district and how will you address it?

Our district has some of the best schools in the state. Maintaining and expanding the quality of these schools is one of the biggest issues facing our district. The national conversation includes ideas like privatization of schools, which puts profit ahead of metrics, such as student achievement. Having been married to a Cobb County teacher, and as a parent of two public school students, I am prepared to defend our school systems by educating other senators about ways we can improve without defunding effective programs. We need to improve all Georgia schools without risking the quality of schools doing well.

Would you support local or state funding for mass transit expansion in Sandy Springs and North Fulton, as proposed by some city and county leaders?

Yes, I would support local or state funding for mass transit. Climate change is a real issue and we must do our part to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. Increased use of mass transit would also alleviate traffic congestion that is making our community a less pleasant place to live. Mass transit must play an increased role as our community continues to grow.

What is your position on the potential legalizing of casino gambling in Georgia?

Casino gambling has many downsides. With that said, if there is a significant demonstrated benefit dedicated to support education in District 32, I would more than likely support casino gambling. But without a significant benefit, I would be against casino gambling.