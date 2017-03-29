Voters Guide: Exton Howard

Exton Howard

Extonhoward.com

Occupation: Television Director

Previous experience holding elected offices: None.

Other community service experience: I was a mentor and a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Why should the voters choose you for this position?

I’m a young Democrat who is looking towards the future. I have a plan to help the citizens of our district and I have a passion for helping people. I will work across the aisle where I can and I will oppose bills that encourage or legalize discrimination.

What is the biggest issue facing the district and how will you address it?

Congestion. It can take as much as two hours to go from areas in the district to Midtown or Downtown during rush hour. I propose a modern light rail up the I-75 corridor and expanding MARTA up to Alpharetta to give our citizens an alternative to sitting in traffic.

Would you support local or state funding for mass transit expansion in Sandy Springs and North Fulton, as proposed by some city and county leaders?

Yes. Modern light rail increases the desirability of areas and will help attract companies in the STEM fields. This brings high-paying jobs and will help grow our local economy and increase funding for our schools.

What is your position on the potential legalizing of casino gambling in Georgia?

It’s a tough choice. On one hand, casinos will bring in billions to the state and our economy. On the other hand, they can exploit our most vulnerable citizens who can least afford it. I think too many of our elderly and our impoverished will spend their checks chasing a pipe dream and end up in a worse scenario than they are in. At the moment, I don’t feel it’s worth the price.