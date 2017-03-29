Voters Guide: Kay Kirkpatrick

Kay Kirkpatrick

KayForSenate.com

Occupation: Orthopaedic surgeon

Previous experience holding elected offices: I have held many leadership roles but have not run for political office. I was elected Co-President of Resurgens Orthopaedics for 12 years and serve on the board of the American Society for Surgery of the Hand. I was elected as President of the Georgia Orthopaedic Society last year, the first female to hold the position since 1956. I sat on the Georgia Physician Workforce Board and was chair of the State Board of Workers Compensation Medical Committee for many years.

Other community service experience: As the founder and executive director of Resurgens Charitable Foundation, we have donated over $1 million, building accessible playgrounds including Chastain and Hammond Parks in Sandy Springs. I am a district coordinator for Georgia Medical Reserve Corps, working with state leaders on disaster preparedness. We are a team of medical professionals who can respond quickly in case of a disaster or terrorist attack. I am a team leader with Happy Tails Pet Therapy at the Ronald McDonald House in Sandy Springs with my golden doodle. I am an active member at East Cobb United Methodist Church.

Why should the voters choose you for this position?

I am uniquely qualified to lead change here in Georgia due to my combination of direct patient care and business experience. I ran the third-largest orthopaedic surgery group in the U.S. for 12 years while practicing full-time. I teach teamwork and communication in surgery and can use those skills to bring people together. I can help with solutions to our healthcare problems. I support the Georgia FairTax and exemptions for seniors from property tax. I am also a strong advocate for public safety and will work closely with the state and law enforcement to make Georgia a safer place.

What is the biggest issue facing the district and how will you address it?

The biggest issue we face every day in Sandy Springs is traffic. I have a track record of bringing people together to solve problems and would work with the state and local jurisdictions for common-sense solutions.

Would you support local or state funding for mass transit expansion in Sandy Springs and North Fulton, as proposed by some city and county leaders?

I will support the most cost-effective ways to support improving mobility for our district and would work with the Senate study committee to achieve this goal. Our traffic problems cannot be handled by cities or counties working in isolation.

What is your position on the potential legalizing of casino gambling in Georgia?

No. I oppose casinos. Casinos have brought significant problems to the states that have allowed them.