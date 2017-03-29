Voters Guide: Matt Campbell

Matt Campbell

votemattcampbell.com

Occupation: Legislative director, railroad conductor

Previous experience holding elected offices: None.

Other community service experience: Children’s sports coach for 14 years; Parking Team at Northpoint Community Church; neighborhood swim team coordinator

Why should the voters choose you for this position?

Because I am not a career politician. I am running because I want to make a difference and ensure the voters of the 32nd District elect someone who represents them and not special interest groups. I have made my living by working in the private sector and have seen how unnecessary government regulations and policies can adversely affect businesses and families. I am running because I want to make a difference and ensure our state continues to be a thriving economic hub.

What is the biggest issue facing the district and how will you address it?

Our transportation system and how it impacts our quality of life. This is a long-term issue, and we need to work hard on the state level to find solutions that benefit our community and handle our transportation problems. We need to invest in projects that better anticipate the rapid population growth we are seeing in metro Atlanta. Atlanta is already the 8th most congested city in the world, costing commuters an estimated extra $1,861 a year. If we want to fix an issue in the 32nd, we need to have a more dynamic infrastructure plan.

Would you support local or state funding for mass transit expansion in Sandy Springs and North Fulton, as proposed by some city and county leaders?

After 17 years working in the rail industry, I understand the cost and impact commercial lines have on a community. We have to look at the full picture when it comes to commuter rail expansion. We need to lay forth a plan that takes commuter rail and vehicle transportation into consideration. Also, with an issue as hot-button as mass transportation, I would like to see the residents work with their local government, where they have a greater say on the process, and decide how it is implemented.

What is your position on the potential legalizing of casino gambling in Georgia?

As a family man who dearly loves all his community has to offer, I don’t think a casino in District 32 is a good idea. I respect the economic impact casinos may bring, but there are so many other issues we need to tackle before increasing traffic and opening up our back yard to certain negative social elements that happen when casinos come to town.