Voters Guide: Rebecca Quigg

Rebecca Quigg

QuiggforCongress.com

Occupation: Physician; Board Certified in Internal Medicine and Cardiovascular Diseases; Subspecialty in Heart Failure and Cardiac Transplantation.

Previous experience holding elected office: None.

Other community service experience Volunteer “Enroll America” and “Get Covered America” educational and enrollment outreach for Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act Policies; Educational programs for various nonprofits on healthcare reform and the ACA; Volunteer reviewer for insurers to cover surprise medical bills.

Why should the voters choose you for this position?

I am a cardiologist, healthcare advocate, consultant and Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) expert. As the former Director of Heart Failure and Cardiac Transplantation at Northwestern University, I published over 70 clinical research articles and lectured all over the U.S. and around the world. I am running because the ACA is under threat and no other candidate has my expert knowledge of the healthcare system and healthcare reform. In short, “We Need a Doctor in the House,” who understands the successes of the ACA and wants to improve and expand it to provide healthcare coverage to all Americans.

What is the biggest issue facing the district and how will you address it?

The 6th District needs an innovative, clean-energy, rapid transportation system to expand and extend transportation to the north-south corridors and create new transportation from east and west. I will work to expand rail options running east and west in the 6th. I’m not sure if this should be heavy rail, light rail or monorail—that’s something that needs thoughtful input from citizens and the Georgia Regional Transportation Authority. Acquiring federal funding for this project would be one of my top priorities. This project would create short- and long-term technologic, engineering, construction and staffing jobs for constituents of the 6th District.

Tom Price, the former 6th District congressman, was a strong critic of the Affordable Care Act and is now in the Trump administration working to replace it. What is your position on the ACA and will you work with or against Price to replace it?

Throughout my career as a physician, I observed the devastating effects of health insurers’ progressive denial of life-saving medical care. I have personal as well as professional experience with these issues. When the ACA was passed, I became a passionate healthcare reform advocate, consultant and expert on this law. The American Health Care Act (AHCA) would result in 24 million Americans losing coverage. If I am elected, I plan to fight for the ability of my constituents to have continued and improved coverage at lower premiums and deductibles under the ACA, as well as reduce the prices of prescription drugs.