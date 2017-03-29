Voters Guide: Royden ‘Roy’ Daniels

Royden “Roy” Daniels

danielsforsenate.com

Occupation: Physician

Previous experience holding elected office: None

Other community service experience: Board Member, Cobb County Public Health; Board Member, Cobb County Community Services Board; President-elect, Cobb County Medical Society.

Why should the voters choose you for this position?

I am a physician, small business owner and community leader who has gained first-hand experience over the past 20 years that will allow me to represent the district well. As a physician, I have always put the interests of my patients first, and as your senator, I will put the interest of my constituents first. No one can foresee all the issues that we will face in the coming years; as you cast your vote, choose someone who will make the best decisions for you and who has the experience to serve the citizens of Sandy Springs and East Cobb.

What is the biggest issue facing the district and how will you address it?

The biggest task at hand for the district is to work on strengthening the economy and improving the quality of life. After having talked to thousands of people in the course of my campaign, it is nearly unanimous that healthcare is unaffordable. I will work to make Georgia’s healthcare system more competitive as well as help the state adapt to the new federal healthcare policy, once determined. I will work to keep Georgia’s fiscal house in order to keep taxes low.

Would you support local or state funding for mass transit expansion in Sandy Springs and North Fulton, as proposed by some city and county leaders?

Given Sandy Springs currently has mass transit, I would support local funding of mass transit expansion for locations and cities that desire.

What is your position on the potential legalizing of casino gambling in Georgia?

I am against legalizing casino gambling in Georgia.