I-85 fire responses: APS open, DeKalb Schools closed, Fulton in state of emergency

The I-85 highway overpass fire and collapse in Buckhead is triggering official government responses that are still unfolding. Here are some of the latest:

Atlanta Public Schools: Schools open on Friday, March 31, but how buses will get to Buckhead’s North Atlanta cluster is still being determined.

DeKalb County Schools: Schools closed on Friday, March 31, due to concerns about student and public safety.

Fulton County: In a state of emergency declared by Gov. Nathan Deal. In practical terms, that currently means state agencies throughout metro Atlanta will open late, at 10 a.m., on Friday, March 31; and people who are able to work from home are encouraged to do so.