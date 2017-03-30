Widgetized Section

John Ruch Posted by on March 30, 2017.

I-85 fire responses: APS open, DeKalb Schools closed, Fulton in state of emergency

The I-85 highway overpass fire and collapse in Buckhead is triggering official government responses that are still unfolding. Here are some of the latest:

  • Atlanta Public Schools: Schools open on Friday, March 31, but how buses will get to Buckhead’s North Atlanta cluster is still being determined.
  • DeKalb County Schools: Schools closed on Friday, March 31, due to concerns about student and public safety.
  • Fulton County: In a state of emergency declared by Gov. Nathan Deal. In practical terms, that currently means state agencies throughout metro Atlanta will open late, at 10 a.m., on Friday, March 31; and people who are able to work from home are encouraged to do so.
