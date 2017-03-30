I-85 fire responses: APS open, DeKalb Schools closed, Fulton in state of emergency

The I-85 highway overpass fire and collapse in Buckhead is triggering official government responses that are still unfolding. Here are some of the latest:

I-85 at Ga. 400 will be closed in both directions for at least the morning of Friday, March 31 to allow inspection of the part that didn’t collapse. Local traffic can use other exits, but through traffic from outside the Perimeter is being directed onto I-285.

Atlanta Public Schools: Schools open on Friday, March 31, but how buses will get to Buckhead’s North Atlanta cluster is still being determined.

DeKalb County Schools: Schools closed on Friday, March 31, due to concerns about student and public safety.

Fulton County Schools: Schools open on Friday, March 31.

Fulton County: In a state of emergency declared by Gov. Nathan Deal. In practical terms, that currently means state agencies throughout metro Atlanta will open late, at 10 a.m., on Friday, March 31; and people who are able to work from home are encouraged to do so. Fulton County courts also will open at 10 a.m.