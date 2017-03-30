Brookhaven council passes on creating Design Review Board

The Brookhaven City Council voted March 28 to pass on creating a Design Review Board to review the aesthetics of new developments in the city and instead will include yet to be decided specifics required in the looks of future developments in the upcoming zoning code rewrite.

The Planning Commission recommended March 1 the council deny creating the DRB. At the meeting, members said a DRB would only create another layer of bureaucracy as the city undergoes a zoning rewrite.

The idea of a DRB came about as residents urged the City Council to allow more public involvement in the proposed and controversial Brookhaven/Oglethorpe MARTA transit-oriented development. When the MARTA redevelopment was killed in February, the urgency to create a DRB also died.