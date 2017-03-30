Widgetized Section

Dyana Bagby Posted by on March 30, 2017.

Massive fire leads to portion of I-85 collapse

A massive fire underneath the overpass of I-85 North near Piedmont Road caused the collapse of the bridge and halting of traffic for miles. No injuries have been reported.

Atlanta firefighters battle massive blaze under I-85 shortly before overpass collapse. (Atlanta Fire Department screen captures)

Black plumes of smoke were coming from underneath the bridge at about 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, leading Atlanta Police and the Atlanta Fire Department to stop northbound and southbound traffic. The bridge collapsed about 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Department of Transportation is reporting all lanes of I-85 from Downtown Connector to Ga. 400 are closed. People are asked to use 511a.org for alternative routes.

Atlanta public schools will be open Friday, March 31, but is still figuring out how buses will get to Buckhead’s North Atlanta cluster, according to APS tweets.

DeKalb County public schools will be closed March 31 “out of concern for the safety of its students and Atlanta-area motorists,” according to a press release.

Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency for Fulton County in an order that has all state agencies opening late on March 31, at 10 a.m. Area employees who are able to work from home are encouraged to do so.

Crews remain on the scene but the fire is under control. Fire trucks from the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport drove up and sprayed foam over the burned collapsed overpass.

What caught fire and was burning so hot is not yet known. People are advised to stay away from the area and find alternate routes for their commutes.

The Atlanta Braves exhibition game at the new SunTrust Park in Cobb County is Friday, and I-85 was to be one major road for fans to get to the stadium. Roswell Road is considered one major alternative for those who usually take I-85.

 

