Report: Driver faces charges in Sandy Springs fiery bus crash

A driver police say hit a Fulton County school bus Thursday morning in Sandy Springs and causing it to catch fire faces charges of failure to maintain a lane, according to a report by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
There were 39 students aboard and 19 suffered minor injuries.
According to the AJC, the crash occurred when the driver of a car hit a school bus stopped at a light north of Glenridge Road. The car went under the bus, catching fire and causing the bus to catch fire.
RiskingMyLifeOn400
March 30, 2017 at 2:38 pm
Over the last several years traffic has become denser and the way people drive has gotten worse. Many more are distracted, aggressive or downright careless with what seems like a lack of understanding a several thousand pound car at 80 or even 30 mph is a deadly weapon.
My favorite is the ‘let me Facebook/have a text conversation’ while driving and the ‘if I can squeeze in here I will get to the next red light faster’….
It is a wonder how doesn’t happen more often. Thankfully no one lost their life today.
#notetopolice
start handing out tickets to get the idiots off the roads or in check.