Report: Driver faces charges in Sandy Springs fiery bus crash

A driver police say hit a Fulton County school bus Thursday morning in Sandy Springs and causing it to catch fire faces charges of failure to maintain a lane, according to a report by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

There were 39 students aboard and 19 suffered minor injuries.

According to the AJC, the crash occurred when the driver of a car hit a school bus stopped at a light north of Glenridge Road. The car went under the bus, catching fire and causing the bus to catch fire.