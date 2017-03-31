Atlanta launches a new payment system for water and sewer bills

Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management launched a new online bill payment system March 30 that the department says will make paying bills easier and more secure.

The new system allows water and sewer customers to pay by check, online or through text message and is encrypted to protect information.

“Our customer friendly payment portal will allow residents to easily make payments through our newly upgraded system,” Mohamed Balla, deputy commissioner of finance, said in a press release. “We are committed to ensuring our customers are provided with the highest level of service with the most sophisticated levels of security for their online transactions.”

Customers will need to change their passwords and sign up for automatic payments, even if they were previously enrolled. If customers choose to pay each time without using automatic payments, there will be a $4.50 charge for each transaction.

To get more information about the new system and to access the portal, visit atlantawatershed.org.