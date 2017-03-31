DeKalb reports 76,000 gallons of sewage spilled in Brookhaven

More than 76,000 gallons of sewage spilled on Buford Highway in Brookhaven on March 30, with some of it seeping into the north fork of Peachtree Creek, according to DeKalb authorities.

The sewage spill was reported about 6:10 p.m. at 3127 Buford Highway. The spill and cleanup finished at 9:45 p.m., according to a report from the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management.

The report states a blockage of rags between two manholes backed up the sewer main causing the sewer to overflow into the storm drain. The rags were removed to restore the flow.