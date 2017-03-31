I-85 collapse: The latest detour updates

A fire that collapsed a portion of I-85 northbound will affect roughly 250,000 motorists who use the interstate each day. The fire has caused a three-mile section of the interstate to be closed indefinitely in both directions.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is encouraging people to either work from home or use public transportation. GDOT also released two maps detailing alternative routes for people who must drive and is encouraging motorist to be patient and check Georgia 511 for traffic information.

In the city of Brookhaven, the Regional Traffic Operations Program is implementing longer throughput traffic signal cycles on Buford Highway and Peachtree Road, according to a city press release. Both roads are state routes. This may cause delays in Brookhaven neighborhoods that directly access these roads.

GDOT alternative routes:

There was thought that rail lines could have been damaged by the fire, but MARTA is reporting all bus and rail lines are running and additional service has been added to accommodate extra passengers. MARTA is reporting bus lines 15, 27, 39 and 47 are experiencing delays due to heavy congestion.

Although the fire occurred underneath an elevated portion of I-85 North, I-85 South is also closed indefinitely for repair. There are no estimates yet on how long the repairs will take.

“At this point, I don’t have the ability to tell you how long it will take to restore I-85. Repair to this essential interstate is a top priority and we will be doing everything within our power to expedite the rebuilding process,” GDOT Commissioner Russell R. McMurry said in a statement.

The Georgia Department of Transportation has closed the ramps on I-85 southbound to Chamblee Tucker Road, Shallowford Road, Clairmont Road and North Druid Hills Road indefinitely.

The fire began in an area used to store construction materials, equipment and supplies, but its unclear what caused the materials to set fire.