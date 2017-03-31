Notorious jewel thief Doris Payne banned from Perimeter Mall, other DeKalb malls

The notorious jewel thief Doris Payne, 86, has been banned from Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody after she pleaded guilty to stealing a nearly $2,000 necklace from the Von Maur department store.
Payne was sentenced March 29 to three years probation to serve 30 days in custody, reduced to time served, according to a press release from the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office. She was also ordered to serve 120 days on house arrest by DeKalb Superior Court Judge Linda Hunter. Payne was also banned from all other DeKalb County malls.
Payne was arrested Dec. 3 and charged with placing a $1,995 Lagos necklace in her coat pocket after looking over several items of jewelry with a sales associate at Von Maur, according to DeKalb authorities.
“Payne has a lengthy criminal history involving various theft crimes dating back to the 1960s. At the time of her DeKalb County arrest, she was on probation for a theft conviction in California and was awaiting trial for a 2015 theft charge in Fulton County. Defendant Payne was arrested on a bench warrant on March 11, 2017 after failing to appear for an arraignment hearing the previous week,” according to the press release.
Payne has stolen more than $2 million in jewelry over the past 60 years and was the featured in the 2013 documentary, “The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne.”
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Drew Shumate. Officer M. Pham of the Dunwoody Police Department led the initial investigation.
Felix Hall
March 31, 2017 at 7:08 pm
Slap on the hand just like she always gets. she will be back in jail in less than a year.