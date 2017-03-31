Sandy Springs office tower on Roswell Road comes down

The demolition of a Sandy Springs office tower on Roswell Road is ongoing, with a section of the building being collapsed before the entire building was brought down on Friday, March 31.

The building and parking lot behind it that was also recently demolished date back to the 1960s and are coming down to make way for a new mixed-use apartment and retail project by Davis Development, recently dubbed “The Adley at City Springs.”

Crews on March 30 knocked down the building where the Taboo 2 nightclub was located. For several weeks, crews have been gutting the tower and on Friday a giant chisel machine began hammering out the pillars holding up a section of the building, leading to the collapse of one section of the tower.

After several minutes, the chisel machine began hammering at another pillar and the rest of the building came crashing to the ground.

Photos were taken from the Reporter Newspapers offices on the second floor of the Northside Tower.

