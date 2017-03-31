Three people ‘detained’ in I-85 fire, collapse

Atlanta fire investigators have “detained” three people in connection with the March 30 fire and subsequent collapse of an I-85 overpass in Buckhead, according to Atlanta Fire Rescue Department social media.

One suspect “remains in custody with charges directly related to [the] fire,” tweets from the department say, and “additional charges may be added as the investigation progresses.”

The Fire Rescue Department did not immediately respond to a request for details, nor did the state Fire Marshal’s office or the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.

The fire has impacted metro-wide traffic and Buckhead’s local businesses.