Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

John Ruch Posted by on March 31, 2017.

Voters Guide: 6th Congressional District candidates

A total of 18 candidates are competing for the 6th Congressional District seat in an April 18 special election. The district — which includes parts of Brookhaven, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs — was formerly represented by Tom Price, who left to become the new U.S. secretary of Health and Human Services.

The Reporter asked all of the candidates for a biography and the answers to questions about their stances on the Affordable Care Act and politics in general. Fourteen of the candidates responded and their answers appear below.

The candidates who did not submit responses are Mohammad Ali Bhuiyan, Judson Hill, Richard Keatley and Dan Moody.

Click on the names below for the candidates’ statements:

Ron Slotin

John Ruch

About John Ruch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*