Voters Guide: State Senate District 32 candidates

On April 18, citizens in Sandy Springs’ state Senate District 32 will choose from eight candidates looking to fill the vacant seat in a special election. The seat was formerly held by Judson Hill, who resigned to run for Congress.
The Reporter asked all of the candidates for a biography and the answers to questions about their positions on mass transit expansion, casino gambling and politics in general. Seven candidates responded and their answers appear below. The candidate who did not respond is Hamilton Matthew Beck.
Click on the names below for the candidates’ statements: