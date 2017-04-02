Widgetized Section

Dyana Bagby Posted by on April 2, 2017.

Fire damages Dunwoody Village business

A fire struck Dunwoody Village on April 2, damaging at least one business. No injuries were reported. An investigation into the cause is underway.

A fire struck Dunwoody Village Sunday. (Screen capture)

The Dunwoody Police Department reported via social media that they received a call about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday that there was a fire in the Dunwoody Village shopping center.

“Our officers arrived within seconds and observed fire coming from the roof of two suites,” the post to Facebook said. “Our officers began evacuating businesses while the DeKalb County Fire Department began working to extinguish the flames … The cause of the fire is unknown and is being investigated by the DeKalb County Fire Department.”

DeKalb County Commissioner Nancy Jester and the DeKalb County Fire Department reported the fire started in the New School of Music.

Dunwoody city council members were also on the scene.

 

And Councilmember Lynn Deutsch filmed some of the scene of the fire on Facebook Live:

