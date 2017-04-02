Fire damages Dunwoody Village business

A fire struck Dunwoody Village on April 2, damaging at least one business. No injuries were reported. An investigation into the cause is underway.

The Dunwoody Police Department reported via social media that they received a call about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday that there was a fire in the Dunwoody Village shopping center.

“Our officers arrived within seconds and observed fire coming from the roof of two suites,” the post to Facebook said. “Our officers began evacuating businesses while the DeKalb County Fire Department began working to extinguish the flames … The cause of the fire is unknown and is being investigated by the DeKalb County Fire Department.”

DeKalb County Commissioner Nancy Jester and the DeKalb County Fire Department reported the fire started in the New School of Music.

@DunwoodyGA fire was at New School of Music in Village. @DCFRlocal1492 strong work out there today guys. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/COPtSQsGKg — Nancy Jester (@nancy_jester) April 2, 2017

Dunwoody city council members were also on the scene.

Retweeted Terry Nall (@TerryNall): Fire at #Dunwoody Village is under control. Appears to be in the music… https://t.co/lWXIk0bzdc — DeKalb Firefighters (@DCFRlocal1492) April 2, 2017

@DCFRlocal1492 . Thanks for the hard work of so many in controlling & extinguishing the fire at Dunwoody Village. https://t.co/u0fmd0GGxK — Lynn Deutsch (@lynndeutsch) April 2, 2017

And Councilmember Lynn Deutsch filmed some of the scene of the fire on Facebook Live: