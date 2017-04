Letter: Sandy Springs Council should be ashamed of Mercedes street renaming

The handling of the Mercedes-Benz Drive street renaming matter by the mayor and City Council was disgraceful and pathetic. (“City’s first corporate street naming draws debate,” March 17.) But, for years, these “leaders” have prostrated themselves at the feet of the rich and powerful, and they have patronized or simply ignored the citizens whom they allegedly serve. The mayor and the City Council should be ashamed, but none of the rest of us should be surprised.

Kevin Best

Sandy Springs