Atlanta extends water and sewer bill amnesty program

The city of Atlanta has extended the amnesty program for overdue water and sewer bills, the Department of Watershed announced in a press release.

Customers can meet with representatives April 3 and 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to begin a payment agreement and get their late fees waived. Customers with overdue bills of $500 or more must pay 20 percent of the balance before beginning the payment plan.

The program was initially offered until March 31, but the department extended it due to demand, according to the press release.

“The response to our amnesty program last month was overwhelming, and we realize that many of our customers are in need,” Mohamed Balla, DWM deputy commissioner, said. “We truly do not want to disrupt water service to anyone who is facing financial hardship so we decided to extend the amnesty period for two more days to allow those customers the opportunity to enter into reasonable payment arrangements,” Balla said.

Eligible customers may call 404-546-0311 or visit 2 City Plaza at 72 Marietta St. to establish a payment plan.