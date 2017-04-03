Atlanta launches a warrant amnesty program

The city of Atlanta began a warrant amnesty program April 3 that will allow individuals facing arrest and other penalties for traffic tickets, city ordinance violations or misdemeanor violations to resolve their case with reduced fines and fees, according to a press release. The program ends on May 12.

Court sessions will be held weekdays at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sign-ups open each day at 7 a.m People who want to participate in the program must sign up on the day they wish to attend a session. The court will also hold sessions on April 15 at 10 a.m. and April 19 at 6 p.m.

Charges must be in failure to appear status to be eligible for this program. The city is encouraging people who wish to participate in the program to sign up early and arrive early. Remaining outstanding warrants will be “rigorously enforced” when the program ends, according to the press release.

“Our goal is to ensure that we have licensed and lawful drivers on city streets,” Ryan Shepard, a municipal court administrator, said. “After receiving a citation, many individuals fail to appear in court, resulting in additional fines and fees, and in some cases, a warrant being issued. The Municipal Court’s warrant amnesty program offers an opportunity to resolve outstanding issues once and for all.”

For more information, visit the Atlanta Municipal Court website or call 404-954-7914.